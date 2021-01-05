"I did not miss you!": Meghan McCain returns to rocky reception on "The View" after maternity leave

Meghan McCain wore out her welcome on the second day back to "The View" from her maternity leave.

The conservative commentator set off a clash Monday, on her first day back, and made it through Tuesday's first segment before interrupting co-host Joy Behar and drawing a rebuke from moderator Whoopi Goldberg.

Advertisement:

"Let the Republicans fight amongst themselves," Behar said. "On the one hand, you have the Republicans, on the other, you have the seditionists. In the Democrats you have the progressives versus the moderates, which is de rigeur, as they say. You know, it's what it always is, it's typical politics. The Republican Party is in much more trouble right now."

That's when McCain barged in and started yelling about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

"Are you kidding me?" she began, as Behar protested the interruption. "You have AOC -- that's inaccurate. You have AOC fighting about whether she'll primary Chuck Schumer, saying she has the full support of Nancy Pelosi. You have the squad, who is very angry, and Bernie Sanders saying he's angry."

Advertisement:

Behar scolded her co-host.

"Excuse me," she said. "I was speaking."

McCain acknowledged that Behar had been speaking before she interrupted, and then joked that her co-host had missed sparring with her during her leave.

"Joy, you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave," McCain said. "You missed fighting with me."

Advertisement:

Behar disagreed.

"I did not miss you," Behar said. "I did not miss you, zero."

McCain protested as Goldberg attempted to regain control of the discussion.

"That's so nasty, that's so nasty," McCain said. "I was teasing. You said something rude. That's so rude."