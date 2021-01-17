These buffalo cauliflower bites from America's Test Kitchen are the ultimate Super Bowl appetizer

Super Bowl LV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Weeknd will succeed Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as the headliner of this year's Super Bowl halftime show. While we don't yet know which teams will face-off for the championship, it's never too early to start planning your Game Day menu. Last weekend, Salon Food shared 11 Instant Pot recipes ready for the Super Bowl. This weekend, we've asked our friends at America's Test Kitchen to share some winning recipes that are guaranteed to score a touch down at home.

Recipe: Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (from America's Test Kitchen)

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

Buffalo Sauce

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/2 cup hot sauce*

1 tablespoon packed organic dark brown sugar

2 teaspoons cider vinegar

*We used Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce, but other hot sauces can be used.

Cauliflower

1-2 quarts peanut or vegetable oil

3/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 cup cornmeal

Salt and pepper

2/3 cup canned coconut milk

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 pound cauliflower florets, cut into 11/2-inch pieces

1 recipe Vegan Ranch Dressing (recipe follows)

1. For the buffalo sauce: Melt coconut oil in small saucepan over low heat. Whisk in hot sauce, sugar, and vinegar until combined. Remove from heat and cover to keep warm; set aside.

2. For the cauliflower: Line platter with triple layer of paper towels. Add oil to large Dutch oven until it measures about 1 1/2 inches deep and heat over medium-high heat to 400 degrees.

3. While oil heats, combine cornstarch, cornmeal, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in small bowl. Whisk coconut milk and hot sauce together in large bowl. Add cauliflower to coconut milk mixture and toss to coat well. Sprinkle cornstarch mixture over cauliflower and fold with rubber spatula until cauliflower is thoroughly coated.

4. Fry half of cauliflower, adding 1 or 2 pieces to oil at a time, until golden and crispy, gently stirring as needed to prevent pieces from sticking together, about 3 minutes. Using slotted spoon, transfer fried cauliflower to prepared platter.

5. Return oil to 400 degrees and repeat with remaining cauliflower.

6. Transfer 1/2 cup sauce to clean large bowl, add fried cauliflower, and gently toss to coat. Serve immediately with remaining sauce and dressing.