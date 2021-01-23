This slow-cooker turkey chili is a leaner alternative to a classic dish that doesn't skip on flavor

The addition of broth and a little soy sauce helps reinforce the meatiness of this leaner meat

By America's Test Kitchen
January 24, 2021 12:31AM (UTC)
main article image
(America's Test Kitchen)

Turkey chili is a great alternative to classic beef chili, providing a leaner but no less flavorful meal for the dinner table. To help protect our ground turkey from drying out, we enlisted the help of a panade — a paste of bread and milk — to provide added moisture. We also found the addition of broth and a little soy sauce helped reinforce the meatiness of the leaner meat. Be sure to use ground turkey, not ground turkey breast (also labeled 99% fat-free), in this recipe. Serve with your favorite chili garnishes.

***

Advertisement:

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili

Serves 8 to 10

Cooking time: 4 to 5 hours on low ||

Slow cooker size: 5 to 7 quarts

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices hearty white sandwich bread, torn into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 2 pounds ground turkey
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 3 onions, chopped fine
  • 1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and chopped
  • 1/4 cup chili powder
  • 1/4 cup tomato paste
  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 3/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 11/4 cups chicken broth, plus extra as needed
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans kidney beans, rinsed
  • 1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained
  • 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
  • 1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons minced canned chipotle chile in adobo sauce
  • Salt and pepper

1. Mash bread and soy sauce into paste in large bowl using fork. Add ground turkey and knead with hands until well combined.

Advertisement:

2. Heat oil in 12-inch skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add onions and bell pepper and cook until softened and lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in chili powder, tomato paste, garlic, cumin, and oregano and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

3. Add half of turkey mixture and cook, breaking up turkey with wooden spoon, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining turkey mixture. Stir in broth, scraping up any browned bits; transfer to slow cooker.

4. Stir beans, tomatoes, tomato sauce, sugar, and chipotle into slow cooker. Cover and cook until turkey is tender, 4 to 5 hours on low. Break up any remaining large pieces of turkey with spoon. Adjust consistency with extra hot broth as needed. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve.

Advertisement:

Related recipes: 

  • These buffalo cauliflower bites from America's Test Kitchen are the ultimate Super Bowl appetizer
  • For a slow-cooker chili that's out of the ordinary, pair sweet potatoes with black-eyed peas

America's Test Kitchen

We help curious cooks become confident cooks. (Est. 1993)

MORE FROM America's Test Kitchen

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

America's Test Kitchen Chili Food Game Day Recipe Slow Cooker Soups Super Bowl Turkey