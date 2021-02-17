Lindsey Graham: GOP doesn’t have "snowball’s chance in hell" of taking back Senate without Trump

"I know Trump can be a handful, but he is the most dominant figure in the Republican Party," Graham tells Fox News

By Bob Brigham
February 17, 2021 11:30AM (UTC)
main article image
Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

Sen. Lindsey Graham questioned GOP Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's political acumen while continuing to publicly show fealty to Donald Trump during a Tuesday night interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

Graham said, "what I would say to Sen. McConnell, 'I know Trump can be a handful, but he is the most dominant figure in the Republican Party. We don't have a snowball's chance in hell of taking back the majority without Donald Trump.'"

Advertisement:

He then questioned McConnell's political instincts.

"If you don't get that, you're just not looking," Graham argued. "He was a hell of a president on all of the things that conservatives really believe in. It was a consequential presidency."

"I'm sorry what happened on Jan. 6," Graham said even though he voted against convicting Trump for inciting the insurrection. "He'll get his fair share of blame, but to my Republican colleagues in the Senate, let's try to work together — realize that without President Trump, we're never going to get back in the majority."

Advertisement:

You can watch the video below via Twitter:


Bob Brigham

MORE FROM Bob Brigham

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Clip Donald Trump Fox News Lindsey Graham Mitch Mcconnell Politics Raw Story Republicans Sean Hannity Tv