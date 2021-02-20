Manhattan DA issues key new subpoena in Donald Trump investigation: report

The investigation into former President Donald Trump continues to move forward, according to an exclusive new report by Reuters.

"The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has subpoenaed a New York City property tax agency as part of a criminal investigation into Donald Trump's company, the agency confirmed on Friday, suggesting prosecutors are examining the former president's efforts to reduce his commercial real-estate taxes for possible evidence of fraud," Reuters reported.

"The subpoena is the latest indication that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. is looking at the values Trump assigned to several commercial properties in tax filings and loan documents," Reuters reported. "Along with information already subpoenaed from creditors, the tax agency documents would help investigators determine whether Trump's business inflated the value of his properties to secure favorable terms on loans while deflating those values to lower tax bills for those same properties."

Trump is also facing an investigation from New York Attorney General Letitia James and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia.

Read the full report.