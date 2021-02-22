Trump is only welcoming to Mar-a-Lago those who are eager to "exact vengeance" on his GOP enemies

As President Donald Trump enters his new life post-presidency, he's getting exactly what he wanted when he was in the White House: Zero responsibility with all of the perks and power, according to Vanity Fair.

The Former Presidents Act provides that Trump gets a pension without pressure to donate it to charity, taxpayer-funded healthcare, security and $1 million a year to handle his staff.

According to a report in Vanity Fair, Trump is relishing his power as ex-president and in his control of the Republican Party's voters. That power is coming in handy as he looks to his next goal of taking down anyone who opposes him.

"If you're Trump, you don't gotta play nice with these people anymore," the report said, citing someone close to Trump. "You don't have to do the whole fake political thing where you pretend to like people you don't actually like."

So, instead of meeting with people like Nikki Haley, who he refused, according to a Politico report this week, Trump has only been meeting with those who are in the pro-MAGA orbit.

Over the weekend, Politico also reported that former Florida Attorney General and Trump impeachment defense attorney Pam Bondi met with Trump. Corey Lewandowski and Dave Bossie came for dinner. Trump has also enjoyed meeting with political candidates "eager to fulfill his promise to exact vengeance upon incumbent Republicans who've scorned him" said Politico. The former president is working diligently to ensure MAGA has a huge presence in the 2022 midterm elections, which could ramp up soon.

While Trump has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in wake of the 2020 election, it's unclear if he intends to share the money with candidates he supports in 2022. He has several mounting lawsuits against him that could hamper fundraising — and his attention — as these investigations move forward.

Read the full report from Vanity Fair.