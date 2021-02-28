Giada De Laurentiis' healthier chocolate chip banana bread doesn't sacrifice on flavor

Like most people, we're no stranger to the great pain of craving a sweet treat and the even greater joy of indulging in one. More specifically, we know how crummy it feels when you can't immediately satisfy a craving for banana bread. Whether it's coffee time, dessert time or midnight snack time, banana bread fits the bill. Considering how many times a day we're in the mood for this delicious bread, it would be risky to always have a loaf at the ready.

Thankfully, Giada De Laurentiis saved the day again when she recently shared a new banana bread on social media that's not a total calorie bomb. With substitutes like almond milk and rice flour, Giada has developed a gluten-free recipe for her new book "Eat Better, Feel Better" that's the perfect combination of healthy and crave-worthy. But Giada promises on her website that "if you didn't know any better, you'd probably never guess that it's totally gluten-free!"

The recipe itself is essentially two simple steps: whiskey the ingredients together and baking the bread. The only thing you need to do is remember to fold in the chocolate chips. While you can certainly omit them if you want, "they're a non-negotiable addition" for Giada. But they're not the only delicious add-on we're dealing with here: Once the batter is safely transferred to a prepared pan, walnuts go on top.

After your bread is out of the oven, it's yours to enjoy guilt-free at any time of the day. It's the perfect goody that cuts calories without compromising on flavor or texture. You can savor this bread for up to a month by putting individual slices in your freezer, so they're at the ready the next time a craving comes along. But we predict that a rotating cast of loaves will inevitably come to occupy a permanent space on your kitchen counter once you give this recipe a whirl. Full instructions here.

