Prosecutors investigating Trump family business zero in on company's chief financial officer: report

One of the Trump Organization's top executives is the focus of prosecutors in New York City investigating the former president.

"State prosecutors in Manhattan who are investigating former President Donald J. Trump and his family business are sharpening their focus on the company's long-serving chief financial officer, asking witnesses questions about his dealings at the company, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The increased focus on the executive, Allen H. Weisselberg, could step up pressure on him to cooperate with the investigation if the prosecutors unearth evidence of wrongdoing on his part. He has served as the Trump Organization's financial gatekeeper for more than two decades and could be a vital source of information for the government about the inner workings of the company," The New York Times reported Monday.

The investigation may include Weisselberg's family.

"In recent weeks, the prosecutors working for the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., have been interviewing witnesses who know Mr. Weisselberg and have asked at least one witness about Mr. Weisselberg's sons, Barry and Jack Weisselberg, according to two of the people with knowledge of the matter. Barry Weisselberg has been the property manager of Trump Wollman Rink in Central Park, and Jack works at Ladder Capital, one of Mr. Trump's biggest lenders," the newspaper reported. "The district attorney's office has not accused Mr. Weisselberg or his sons of any wrongdoing, and there is no indication that the sons are a focus of the investigation."

The newspaper noted how impactful it would be if Weisselberg were to "flip" and turn state's evidence against Trump.

"If the prosecutors were to secure Allen Weisselberg's cooperation, it might provide a significant boost to the long-running investigation and deliver a blow to Mr. Trump, who has long depended on Mr. Weisselberg's unflinching loyalty," the newspaper noted. "Mr. Weisselberg, 73, an accountant, began his career working for Mr. Trump's father and has overseen the Trump Organization's books for decades. He recently ran the business with Mr. Trump's adult sons during the Trump presidency and remained loyal to the company even after his name surfaced during congressional and federal investigations into Mr. Trump or his business."

