Giada De Laurentiis' one-pan chicken Marsala is a quick and delicious weeknight meal

Chicken Marsala is a savory Italian-American dish that unites pan-fried chicken cutlets and mushrooms in a sweet wine sauce. Though it may be a dish you associate with dining out at your local Italian joint, Giada De Laurentiis has once again shown us just how simple and delicious making dinner at home can be.

Giada recently shared a one-pan chicken Marsala recipe that's dairy free and can be easily adjusted to fit your dietary needs. Instead of using butter, she subs in olive oil for a healthier twist that doesn't sacrifice on flavor. Giada also recommends an AP wheat flour, which you can swap with rice flour to make this dish gluten-free.

On her Instagram, she writes, "This super easy one-pan Chicken Marsala is a go-to. Serve it up with roasted potatoes, risotto, pasta, greens... It's all good."

To achieve perfectly even chicken cutlets like the ones in the picture, Giada instructs us to first cut two chicken breasts in half horizontally. That's all the protein you need to feed a family of four!

From there, pound the chicken using a meat tenderizer. If you don't have one of these kitchen tools at home, you can use the bottom of a (preferably heavy) pan instead. In addition to achieving eveness of cut, pounding the chicken thin also reduces the overall cooking time of this dish. That means your one step closer to dinner!

This is a true one-pan meal, which means clean-up is going to be a breeze. In the same skillet where you cooked the chicken, you'll begin to prepare the sauce. Shallot, salt, garlic and Cremini mushrooms are the first ingredients that combine with the juices of the chicken. Then comes the namesake ingredient: sweet Marsala wine.

Fresh thyme and low-sodium chicken broth round out the flavors of this savory sauce. What you're left with is a fresh (and light!) spin on a classic weeknight dinner. All things considered, the most difficult part of this dinner may be settling on what side to pair with it. Full recipe here .

