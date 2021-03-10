Fox News host Tucker Carlson calls pregnant women in US armed services a "mockery of our military"

Fox News host Tucker Carlson took a moment to trash women in the military who get pregnant.

Carlson began his show Tuesday mistakenly assuming that Piers Morgan was fired after he walked off the set of "Good Morning Britain." Morgan, in fact, quit his job, and later tweeted that his mentor would have done the same.

In the battle between Harry and Meghan and the royal family, the real victim is men in the media like Morgan, noted one person mocking Carlson.

Carlson then turned to attack women in the military after it was revealed that flight suits would be made to accommodate pregnant mothers. Most women who are pregnant go on to take maternity leave or avoid combat while pregnant.

Scoffing, Carlson, who identifies as "pro-life," said there are "new hairstyles" and "pregnant flight suits" because "pregnant women are going to fight our wars."

"It's a mockery of the U.S. military," said Carlson. He went on to say that China's military is "more masculine," implying that the U.S. military should be more masculine like China. That said "men and women no longer exist," said Carlson.

