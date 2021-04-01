Trump lashes out at Joe Biden for "cruel and heartless" plan to create jobs by taxing the rich

Former President Donald Trump criticized his successor Joe Biden in a written statement on Wednesday, claiming the current U.S. president's infrastructure plan is an "attack on the American Dream."

"Joe Biden's radical plan to implement the largest tax hike in American history is a massive giveaway to China, and many other countries, that will send thousands of factories, millions of jobs, and trillions of dollars to these competitive Nations," the ex-president said. "The Biden plan will crush American workers and decimate U.S. manufacturing, while giving special tax privileges to outsourcers, foreign and giant multinational companies."

As a presidential candidate, Trump had vowed to implement sweeping infrastructure programs. But he failed to deliver on his promises once he got into the White House.

Biden's infrastructure plan would follow the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law earlier this month, which was aimed at helping the world's largest economy recover from the damage done by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden, who took office in January, vowed to pass a second bill aimed at improving infrastructure in the United States and creating jobs, and US media reported that would likely be divided up into two proposals costing a total of $3 trillion.

"We'll use taxpayers' dollars to rebuild America. We'll buy American products, supporting millions of American manufacturing jobs, enhancing our competitive strength in an increasingly competitive world," Biden said in the January speech announcing the two plans.

But Trump attacked proposed tax increases on the wealthy to pay for the infrastructure program, claiming it "is a strategy for total economic surrender."

"Joe Biden's cruel and heartless attack on the American Dream must never be allowed to become Federal Law. Just like our southern border went from best to worst, and is now in shambles, our economy will be destroyed!" Trump concluded.

You can view Trump's full statement below via Twitter: