Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes to "Fire Fauci," ban "vaccine passports"; visits Trump

Controversial QAnon-curious Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., proposed two new bills on Thursday, one seeking to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci by eliminating his salary and another endeavoring to ban "vaccine passports" in the United States by mandating that businesses not turn away unvaccinated customers.

The first bill proposed by Greene, entitled the "Fire Fauci Act," would eliminate Dr. Fauci's salary "until a new NIAID Administrator is confirmed by the Senate," Forbes reported.

"We can defund anything we want in the government ... and right now with Dr. Fauci with his everchanging flip-flopping advice, needs to be defunded," Greene stated on Thursday morning during an appearance on Steve Bannon's "WarRoom Pandemic" podcast, reviewed by Salon. This legislation is purely symbolic, as Politico congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio pointed out, since the NIAID director's appointment is not "subject to Senate confirmation."

Marjorie Taylor Greene is proposing an bill to lower Dr. Anthony Fauci's salary to $0 called the Fire Fauci Act, which would also bar businesses from refusing service to people who are unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/AeGlFbeLSR — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 1, 2021

Reacting to Greene's proposed bill that would "reduce Dr. Fauci's salary to $0" on Twitter, Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., wrote, "Below is an example of why members of Congress need good staff. Helps prevent us from introducing stupid, nonsensical bills like the one below from @RepMTG."

On the subject of vaccine passports, Greene proposed a bill titled, "We Will Not Comply Act," that would effectively ban such documents by "prohibiting businesses engaged in interstate commerce from using them to allow patrons to access their services," according to The Hill. "It stands up for everyone's rights and stops the force of vaccine passports, but it very importantly gives people the right to sue if they are discriminated against, and that is a very, very big deal," Greene argued on Bannon's "WarRoom Pandemic" podcast. The congresswoman then said that passengers who refuse to wear masks on airplanes are being "discriminated" against.

After announcing the two new bills, Greene posted another one of her CrossFit workouts to Twitter. "This is my Covid protection. #MakeAmericaHealthyAgain. It's time to #FireFauci," she tweeted midday on Thursday. The video posted to Twitter showed the congresswoman doing kipping pull-ups, the same type of pull-ups Newsmax host Greg Kelly performed on scaffolding a few weeks back in an attempt to impress Greene.

On Tuesday, Greene traveled to Florida and met with former President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. "It's great to be with Marjorie," Trump declared in a video subsequently posted on Twitter. "She's really a very special person, she's out there fighting hard, and the people of Georgia love her," he added.

"Thank you very much, Mr. President, and the people love you!" Greene responded.