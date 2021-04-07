Betsy DeVos’ hand-picked candidate for Wisconsin state school superintendent loses

The race became somewhat nationalized with the charter school industry fighting Underly, who was backed by unions

By Sarah K Burris
April 7, 2021 9:30AM (UTC)
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Jill Underly has officially been elected as the new Wisconsin state school superintendent, local news stations reported Tuesday evening.

"State superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr solicited clients and organized branding for her private consulting business through her public school district email address, including several times during work hours, prior to her retirement as Brown Deer School District superintendent last year," said the report.

The race became somewhat nationalized with the charter school industry fighting Underly, who was backed by teachers' unions. Ultimately the normally unnoticed state-wide race brought in over $1 million in out-of-state money, TMJ4 reported.


