Jen Psaki has the perfect response to a Republican senator's baffling attack on Joe Biden

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas took a swipe at President Joe Biden on Monday morning, criticizing him on Twitter for not doing more cable news interviews and not sending more tweets — asking, "Is he really in charge?" And White House Press Secretary gave a clever response when she confirmed that tweeting "conspiracy theories" is not a priority for Biden.

Cornyn tweeted:

Though Cornyn didn't indicate it in his tweet, this paragraph was directly copied from the Politico article.

Psaki, when asked about Cornyn's tweets on Monday, responded, "I can confirm that the president of the United States does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories. He spends his time working on behalf of the American people."