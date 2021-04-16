Twitter rips Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert for lone votes against bone marrow donor bill

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert riled up Twitter users on Thursday after voting in opposition to a bill proposed in the lower chamber that would reauthorize the National Marrow Donor Program, a program that matches donors with people in need of a bone marrow donor.
Despite two no votes, the bill passed on the House floor 415-2, with a total of 12 lawmakers, including GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn, not casting a vote.
Rep. Greene's spokesperson Nick Dyer said in a statement to The Independent: "Nothing in this bill prevents the funding of aborted fetal tissue by taxpayers. It opens the door for the [National Institutes of Health] to use this bill to research the remains of babies who were murdered in the womb." When Boebert was asked why she voted no, the lawmaker told The Independent that "this bill added hundreds of millions of dollars to the national debt, while not receiving a [Congressional Budget Office] score or going through the committee process."
Yet, the alleged problems raised about the bill by Greene and Boebert have nothing to do with the bill they voted no on. As CNN noted, the National Marrow Donor Program "keeps an inventory of cord blood and a database of bone marrow donors for matches with patients diagnosed with leukemia and other fatal blood diseases and is not related to the fetal tissue argument raised by Greene or the argument raised by Boebert."
Democratic member of the California State Assembly Buffy Wicks tweeted, "Who votes against the National Marrow Donor Program, you ask? Well, [Marjorie Taylor Greene] and Lauren Boebert—that's who. The 'new face' of the Republican Party, everyone!"
A countless number of Twitter users blasted the GOP duo over their no vote. "@RepBoebert & @mtgreenee are the white version of Diamond and Silk," wrote Atlantic writer Jemele Hill.
Bellingcat journalist Robert Evans tweeted, "standing up for liberty means fighting bone marrow donors."
"I'm a blood cancer survivor. I didn't think Boebert could get much worse, and yet, here we are," healthcare advocate Laura Packard stated.
