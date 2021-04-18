Giada De Laurentiis' marinated cherry tomato pasta will be your new weeknight favorite this summer

As it starts to warm up outside and the sky stays brighter longer into the evening, it's clear that each day we're one step closer to summer. And that means it's the perfect time to make a dish that tastes just as good cold or room temperature as it does hot. That way, you can take your cues from the weather.

Giada De Laurentiis read our minds when she shared her recipe for Marinated Cherry Tomato Pasta on social media. The star of this dish is the marinade, and most of your time spent in the kitchen is inactive. That means you have time to either go outside for a long walk in the park or kick your feet back and enjoy a nice glass of Italian wine while you wait for the flavors to combine.

When the chef recently posted this warmer weather delight on Instagram, she emphasized that "the only thing you need to cook in this recipe are the noodles!" Seriously, your mixing bowl does all of the hard work for you. And who could possibly complain about that?

To get things started, add sweet cherry tomatoes and shallots to a large mixing bowl. Mix them until well coated with olive oil, lemon juice and zest, garlic, salt and pepper and red pepper flakes. Your end result will be a marinade that's bright and sweet with a little bit of bite. Cover or wrap the bowl, and let it sit for the next two to four hours at room temperature.

When you're ready to eat, stir your favorite pasta (cooked al dente, of course) into the bowl. Top with fresh basil and freshly grated Parm. And voilà, another easy weeknight meal that doesn't sacrifice on flavor is ready thanks to Giada. Bonus: This dish is just as delicious for leftovers the next day (and possibly even better). Full recipe here.

