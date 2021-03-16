Giada De Laurentiis' Italian sheet pan chicken makes delicious seem absolutely effortless

Giada De Laurentiis has reimagined classic Italian dishes for home cooks in search of accessible recipes that don't compromise on flavor. And her Italian Sheet Pan Chicken is the perfect example of what she does best — it pulls from traditional cacciatorre flavors to make a brand-new dinner marinade.

Cacciatorre means "hunter" in Italian, and this rustic cuisine typically features tomatoes and onions. But Giada's version adds a non-traditional, secret ingredient to elevate the flavor: smoked paprika. For an easy weeknight meal, she suggests marinating your chicken in the morning. That means dinner will be ready in only 45 minutes after you're hungry.

"This Italian sheet pan chicken has a lot going for it: a super flavorful marinade, diced up bread that soaks up the juices and transforms into incredible croutons, and it's all super easy to pull off," Giada wrote when she recently resurfaced this recipe on Instagram.

To make the marinade, blend garlic, fennel seeds, olive oil, onion powder, oregano, paprika, salt and vegetable juice together in a food processor. (We like this cordless one.) Once you have a rough paste, combine the marinade with your chicken in a resealable bag and refrigerate.

When it's time to eat, preheat your oven to 400-degrees Farenheit. Grab a rimmed baking sheet, and roast your chicken for half an hour. If you drink, you can pour a glass of your favorite Italian wine to keep you company for the ride.

While the main course is in the oven, you can begin preparing the bread salad to round out your meal. In a large bowl, combine toasted bread cubes with basil, fennel, parmesan and tomatoes. Fresh lemon juice, the liquid from your baking sheet and extra virgin olive oil add layers of flavor.

Who knew that delicious could be so effortless? Full recipe here.

For more of our favorite recipes from Giada, check out:

