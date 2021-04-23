Donald Trump relocating to New Jersey to jumpstart fundraising efforts for 2024 campaign: report

Former President Donald Trump is headed north for the summer, and will move temporarily to his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to a new report.

Trump has spent the first few months of his post-presidency life at Mar-a-Lago, the beachside club in Palm Beach, Fla., that the New York real estate mogul has owned since 1985. But sources close to the former president told Business Insider that Trump is relocating temporarily and plans to use the move to jumpstart fundraising efforts for his 2024 campaign effort — not exactly an unexpected move for those in Trump's orbit.

Mar-a-Lago traditionally closes for the season after Memorial Day, when the moneyed membership disperses to escape the state's cloying summer heat — the club's peak season usually lasts from Thanksgiving to Easter, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the local newspaper that covers Palm Beach.

This doesn't appear to be a permanent address change — Trump made that switch in advance of the election, declaring in a 2019 Declaration of Domicile, "I hereby declare that my above described residence and abode in the state of Florida constitutes my predominant and principal home and I intend to continue it permanently, as such."

The move to Mar-a-Lago has already been a personal boom for Trump, who has raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars by hosting speeches and events for the Republican National Committee at the club — and the bonanza doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.

Right-wingers of all stripes have flocked to the property in recent months, including a recent event at which Trump's former CIA Director Mike Pompeo was spotted hobnobbing with anti-Muslim internet provacateur and former Florida congressional candidate Laura Loomer.

This week, Sean Hannity even dropped $5.3 million on a condo just a few miles away, joining a number of other Fox News personalities who now call the wealthy enclave home.