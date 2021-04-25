Combine pineapple, cannabis terpenes and ginger for a relaxing mocktail

Excerpted from The Art of Cooking with Cannabis: CBD and THC-Infused Recipes from Across America by Tracey Medeiros (Skyhorse Publishing, May 2021).

According to Dave Whitton of Los Angeles' Prank Bar, the anti-inflammatory mocktail is a delicious drink of refreshment. Each ingredient was carefully selected not only for its flavor but to combat everyone's hated nemesis . . . bloating. The pineapple juice is a diuretic, and the ginger root, cayenne, and bitters help with your metabolism, digestion, and stomach issues. The terpenes help to boost mood and energy and to reduce inflammation.

***

Advertisement:

Recipe: Anti-Inflammatory Cocktail

Makes 1 drink

2 ounces fresh pineapple juice

3/4 ounce simple ginger syrup (recipe below)

3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice

2 drops limonene terpenes

2 dashes ANGOSTURA aromatic bitters

6 ounces sparkling water, or to taste

Cayenne pepper

Lemon slice, for garnish, optional

1. Combine the pineapple juice, ginger syrup, lemon juice, terpenes, and bitters in a shaker three-quarters filled with ice.

2. Vigorously shake for about 30 seconds. Strain into a Collins glass.

3. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a pinch of cayenne pepper and lemon slice. Serve at once.

Advertisement:

***

Recipe: Simple Ginger Syrup

Makes 2 cups

2 cups water

1 cup raw organic sugar

4-inch piece fresh ginger, cut crosswise into thin coins

1. Bring the water, sugar, and ginger to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar has dissolved.

2. Remove from heat, and allow the ginger to steep for 40 minutes.

Advertisement:

3. Strain the syrup through a fine-mesh strainer, into a clean airtight container, discarding or composting the solids. Refrigerate for up to 7 days.



If you like this recipe as much as we do, be sure to check out Tracey Medeiros' "The Art of Cooking with Cannabis: CBD and THC-Infused Recipes from Across America."