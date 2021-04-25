Combine pineapple, cannabis terpenes and ginger for a relaxing mocktail

Limonene is an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower’s resin glands. It has a distinct citrusy flavor

By Tracey Medeiros
April 25, 2021 8:30PM (UTC)
main article image
Anti-Inflammatory Cocktail (Images by Clare Barboza)

Excerpted from The Art of Cooking with Cannabis: CBD and THC-Infused Recipes from Across America by Tracey Medeiros (Skyhorse Publishing, May 2021).

According to Dave Whitton of Los Angeles' Prank Bar, the anti-inflammatory mocktail is a delicious drink of refreshment. Each ingredient was carefully selected not only for its flavor but to combat everyone's hated nemesis . . . bloating. The pineapple juice is a diuretic, and the ginger root, cayenne, and bitters help with your metabolism, digestion, and stomach issues. The terpenes help to boost mood and energy and to reduce inflammation.

***

Advertisement:

Recipe: Anti-Inflammatory Cocktail

Makes 1 drink 

  • 2 ounces fresh pineapple juice
  • 3/4 ounce simple ginger syrup (recipe below)
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 2 drops limonene terpenes
  • 2 dashes ANGOSTURA aromatic bitters
  • 6 ounces sparkling water, or to taste
  • Cayenne pepper
  • Lemon slice, for garnish, optional

1. Combine the pineapple juice, ginger syrup, lemon juice, terpenes, and bitters in a shaker three-quarters filled with ice. 

2. Vigorously shake for about 30 seconds. Strain into a Collins glass. 

3. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a pinch of cayenne pepper and lemon slice. Serve at once.

Advertisement:

***

Recipe: Simple Ginger Syrup

Makes 2 cups

  • 2 cups water
  • 1 cup raw organic sugar
  • 4-inch piece fresh ginger, cut crosswise into thin coins

1. Bring the water, sugar, and ginger to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar has dissolved. 

2. Remove from heat, and allow the ginger to steep for 40 minutes. 

Advertisement:

3. Strain the syrup through a fine-mesh strainer, into a clean airtight container, discarding or composting the solids. Refrigerate for up to 7 days.
 

If you like this recipe as much as we do, be sure to check out Tracey Medeiros' "The Art of Cooking with Cannabis: CBD and THC-Infused Recipes from Across America." 


Tracey Medeiros

MORE FROM Tracey Medeiros

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Cannabis Cocktails Food Mocktails Pineapples Recipe