Combine pineapple, cannabis terpenes and ginger for a relaxing mocktail

According to Dave Whitton of Los Angeles' Prank Bar, the anti-inflammatory mocktail is a delicious drink of refreshment. Each ingredient was carefully selected not only for its flavor but to combat everyone's hated nemesis . . . bloating. The pineapple juice is a diuretic, and the ginger root, cayenne, and bitters help with your metabolism, digestion, and stomach issues. The terpenes help to boost mood and energy and to reduce inflammation.
***
Recipe: Anti-Inflammatory Cocktail
Makes 1 drink
- 2 ounces fresh pineapple juice
- 3/4 ounce simple ginger syrup (recipe below)
- 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
- 2 drops limonene terpenes
- 2 dashes ANGOSTURA aromatic bitters
- 6 ounces sparkling water, or to taste
- Cayenne pepper
- Lemon slice, for garnish, optional
1. Combine the pineapple juice, ginger syrup, lemon juice, terpenes, and bitters in a shaker three-quarters filled with ice.
2. Vigorously shake for about 30 seconds. Strain into a Collins glass.
3. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a pinch of cayenne pepper and lemon slice. Serve at once.
***
Recipe: Simple Ginger Syrup
Makes 2 cups
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup raw organic sugar
- 4-inch piece fresh ginger, cut crosswise into thin coins
1. Bring the water, sugar, and ginger to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar has dissolved.
2. Remove from heat, and allow the ginger to steep for 40 minutes.
3. Strain the syrup through a fine-mesh strainer, into a clean airtight container, discarding or composting the solids. Refrigerate for up to 7 days.
If you like this recipe as much as we do, be sure to check out Tracey Medeiros' "The Art of Cooking with Cannabis: CBD and THC-Infused Recipes from Across America."
