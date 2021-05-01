Giada De Laurentiis' creamy pasta with sausage and veggies is ready to serve in 15 minutes flat

When you're in a weeknight recipe rut, sometimes the easiest way to mix things up is to substitute an ingredient or two. Yet simple swaps remain an underutilized way to reinvent any staple that's on your dinner rotation.

A different type of noodle, a new variety of greens or any similar substitution — however small — can breathe new life into your go-to dishes. Giada De Laurentiis reminded us of this lesson when she recently shared a creamy, dreamy pasta recipe on social media that's perfect for cooks of all skill levels.

The pasta dish in question uses tagliatelle, an underappreciated long, springy pasta with a smooth texture and beautiful ridges to soak up sauce. Per Giada's recommendation, you've got one elegant meal on your hands if you pair these noodles with Italian sausage, ricotta, peas and fresh basil.

Best of all? Everything comes together in 15 minutes flat, and your next dinner date will never catch on. That makes this the perfect new meal to add to your Monday-Friday line-up, especially since it's easily customizable (aka you can keep things interesting). Giada writes on her website that you can use "any flat, wide noodle for this recipe!" Once you've tried this dish with tagliatelle, get ready to mix things up with fettuccine, pappardelle and the list goes on . . .

Start by cooking your pasta of choice until it's al dente. When in doubt, always refer back to the instructions on the package. As with any good pasta dish, reserve a cup of pasta cooking water for later.

In a heavy skillet, simmer chopped garlic in olive oil over medium-high heat before adding the sausage. For this recipe, Giada suggests hot Italian sausage. If you're looking for something leaner, chicken or turkey sausage would work just as well.

Before combining all of the ingredients, toss the pasta in a cup of whole milk ricotta until it's fully coated. This is where the reserved pasta cooking water comes in by adding moisture.

Once everything comes together, top your dish with basil, Pecorino Romano cheese and salt. In less than 20 minutes, it's time dig into this creamy, savory dish. Full recipe here.

