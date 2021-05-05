"Lied to the American public": Rachel Maddow reveals how Donald Trump and Bill Barr just got caught

Tuesday, federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued a scathing order about Attorney General Bill Barr falsifying documents to cover up why the Justice Department refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump for obstruction of the Mueller investigation.

In her analysis, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow walked through the shocking decision and the extent to which it will not only open the door to reexamine the obstruction cases, but it also essentially calls Barr a bad-faith liar in federal court.

Advertisement:

"I was having a little bit of deja vu, a little bit like being back to the battle days, with whole big sections of the judge's ruling redacted," said Maddow referring to Jackson's decision. "That's because those redacted parts of her ruling actually show what's in this document that she just ordered the Justice Department to release. She redacted those portions of her rule, and she didn't just go ahead and release the document today because she's allowing a couple of weeks to allow for the possibility that the Justice Department, under new management, may appeal her ruling and still try to keep this thing under wraps."

Calling it "a heck of a thing," Maddow explained that the new White House has made it clear that they want to look forward, not back. At the same time, the new White House has also said that they have no intention of meddling with the Justice Department's decisions or cases.

"Merrick Garland is the attorney general now, all new leadership at the Justice Department, all new priorities, moving forward with a million things at once, and here's a judge saying, you know, your immediate predecessor in this job lied to me, lied to the court and lied to the American public about something as freaking serious as why the former president was not charged with crimes," Maddow continued. "You cool with the evidence of all of that being released to the public? Because it's coming out in two weeks unless you want to appeal my ruling."

Advertisement:

The question then becomes, since the former attorney general lied and falsified a paper trail to a decision not to prosecute Trump, will the new Justice Department review that case for another decision.

You can watch the video below via YouTube: