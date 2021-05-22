"QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley to undergo mental health exam after attorney's autism claims

The news comes just days after Chansley's attorney seemingly blamed his client's actions on autism

By Sky Palma
Published May 22, 2021 8:00AM (UTC)
main article image
Jacob Chansley, the "Qanon Shaman" (Getty Images)

Days after the attorney for Jacob Chansley, also known as the "QAnon Shaman," questioned his own client's mental health, the federal judge overseeing his trial has reportedly ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation.

"Court has just ordered psychiatric examination of Jan 6 US Capitol riot defendant Jacob Chansley.... also known as the 'Q-Anon Shaman.' This case now faces delays. Chansley remains in jail, pending trial," NBC's Scott MacFarlane tweeted this Friday.

POLITICO's Kyle Cheney shared a court document showing the judge found "reasonable cause" to question his mental competency.


