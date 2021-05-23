'Sickening': Marjorie Taylor Greene ripped for comparing masks to the Holocaust

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) compared mask rules to prevent coronavirus to the Holocaust, and got ripped to shreds on social media.

The Georgia congresswoman told a conservative podcaster that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to require masks in the House chamber, where 100 percent of Democrats say they've been vaccinated but fewer than 45 percent of Republicans will disclose they have, was basically the same as the Nazi persecution and extermination of Jews.

"You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," Greene said, "and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

Jewish groups quickly condemned Greene's remarks, calling on her to immediately retract them and apologize, and social media users called her out, as well.