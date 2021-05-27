Marjorie Taylor Greene doubles down on anti-Semitic remarks: "I have done nothing wrong"

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday insisted that she had "done nothing wrong" after comparing mask mandates to "gas chambers in Nazi Germany."

While speaking to Real America's Voice host Steve Bannon, Greene reacted to Republican leaders -- like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) -- who have condemned her remarks as anti-Semitic.

"They fear me because they know that I'm with the people," the lawmaker explained. "The media tried to destroy me right from the start. And the Democrats are trying to take me out as we speak. They have a resolution to expel me."

"But I've done nothing wrong," she continued. "I have literally done nothing wrong. The only thing that I have done that they're so offended by is I go in every single day and I speak exactly how real Americans talk at their kitchen tables, how real Americans talk when they're on break at work, how real Americans talk to one another."

Greene added: "Americans are the country -- we created equality. Through the Civil Rights Movement, we got rid of racism. We fought against it and that's something that we're all proud of. And the Republican Party needs to stand up against racism that is constantly preached from the Democrats through the media, we need to stand up against the critical race theory, and we need to stand up against the constant non-stop rhetoric of racism and the constant throwing of the race card by the Democrats."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice: