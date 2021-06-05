Mark Meadows pushed DOJ to investigate election conspiracies during final Trump days: report

According to a report from the New York Times, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sent off a series of emails to the Justice Department during the waning days of Donald Trump's administration, imploring the agency to investigate far-fetched claims of election tampering.

The Times came into possession of five emails dated during the last weeks of December and early January, where Meadows implored acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to intercede on the president's behalf as he attempted to cling to power.

According to the Times' Katie Benner, Meadow's emails asked the DOJ "... to examine debunked claims of election fraud in New Mexico and an array of baseless conspiracies that held that Mr. Trump had been the actual victor. That included a fantastical theory that people in Italy had used military technology and satellites to remotely tamper with voting machines in the United States and switch votes for Mr. Trump to votes for Joseph R. Biden Jr."

The report notes that Rosen rebuffed Meadows' entreaties while noting, that Rosen, "... had refused to broker a meeting between the F.B.I. and a man who had posted videos online promoting the Italy conspiracy theory, known as Italygate."

As Benner explained, "the communications between Mr. Meadows and Mr. Rosen, which have not previously been reported, show the increasingly urgent efforts by Mr. Trump and his allies during his last days in office to find some way to undermine, or even nullify, the election results while he still had control of the government."

