Right-wingers go nuts over "Kamala cookies" given to media on Air Force Two

Conservatives have found something new to be outraged over, and it's got nothing to do with the Green New Deal or "cancel culture" or even critical race theory. It's cookies. More specifically, cookies that were handed out to reporters aboard Air Force Two over the weekend, which were decorated with a likeness of Vice President Kamala Harris, albeit somewhat indistinctly. 

USA Today White House reporter Courtney Subramanian on Sunday evening tweeted a photo of a cookie with the caption, "VP made an OTR [off the record] visit to the back of the plane and delivered cookies decorated with the shape of her likeness as well as AF2." 

Harris was of course making her first international trip as vice president, bound for Guatemala with a large media contingent aboard. 

Over the past two days, the outrage among right-wing pundits and former Trump advisors has continued to build ever more intense. Most notably, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, along with Trump advisers Jason Miller and Steve Cortes, right-wing Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and longtime NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch, took shots at the baked goods — with other right-wing pundits claiming it was proof that Harris is a "narcissist." 

According to a pool report filed by the USA Today reporter on Sunday, the Harris cookies were given to media personnel on the trip as a gift, they came from the Black-owned bakery Cake Wich Craft in Washington.  

"VPOTUS came to the back of the plane and spoke to press OTR for five minutes. She delivered cookies decorated with the shape of her likeness as well as of Air Force Two. The cookies were provided by Cupcake Dreams, a black-owned business in Washington, DC. The bakery owner's name is Aleatra Dimitrijevski," Subramanian wrote.  


