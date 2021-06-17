Robert Reich on the truth about the U.S. border-industrial complex

Reich explains the full story about immigration you aren't getting from politicians and the media

By Robert Reich
Published June 17, 2021 5:50AM (EDT)
(Inequality Media)
(Inequality Media)

This originally appeared on Robert Reich's blog.

Inequality, corruption, poverty, climate change, and violence are driving migrants to our border.  Much of this is tied to U.S. support for authoritarian regimes, right-wing paramilitary groups, and corporate interests in Latin America.

Some politicians want you to believe the way to address this is to double down on border security and build walls. This has been attempted and failed every time.

The true beneficiaries have been the corporations who profited from the militarization of the border. Between 2008 and 2020, the federal government doled out an astounding $55 billion in contracts and immigration enforcement budgets have increased by more than 6,000% since 1980.

So what can we do? Acknowledge the role U.S. policies have played, build a positive relationship with our neighbors, ensure that aid doesn't benefit transnational corporations and local oligarchs, support local activists, reverse the militarization of borders, expand legal avenues of immigration, and help build a system that respects human rights.


Robert Reich

Robert B. Reich is Chancellor's Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley and Senior Fellow at the Blum Center for Developing Economies. He served as Secretary of Labor in the Clinton administration, for which Time Magazine named him one of the ten most effective cabinet secretaries of the twentieth century. He has written 15 books, including the best sellers "Aftershock", "The Work of Nations," and"Beyond Outrage," and, his most recent, "The Common Good." He is also a founding editor of the American Prospect magazine, chairman of Common Cause, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and co-creator of the award-winning documentary, "Inequality For All." He's also co-creator of the Netflix original documentary "Saving Capitalism."

