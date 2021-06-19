"Big Mouth" spinoff about Hormone Monsters adds to its monstrous voice cast

While we all love to watch the painfully awkward encounters of the puberty-stricken preteens on Netflix's "Big Mouth," sometimes the most relatable moments stem from the raunchy Hormone Monsters. The no-filter scene-stealers personify our most private and even embarrassing inner thoughts, which is why we're both excited and a bit afraid that we're going to get to know them a whole lot better.

A new spinoff titled "Human Resources" will delve into the world from whence these Hormone Monsters came, and according to Variety, it will have a star-studded cast as great as the mothership series. Randall Park, Aidy Bryant and Keke Palmer will be joining "Big Mouth" stars Nick Kroll and Maya Rudolph, the veterans known for voicing the beloved Hormone Monsters Maury and Connie, respectively, who taunt and tease 13-year-old Andrew (John Mulaney) and Jessi (Jessi Klein).

However, "Human Resources" will explore more than just these monsters and their ilk, including Shame Wizards and Depression Kitties that have already graced the show. The new workplace comedy spinoff aims to cater to more "adult" topics as it leaves behind temporary growing pains for our deeper emotional baggage.

Under the tagline of "We Manage People," the monsters' names reflect their careers in guiding the human psyche, although the show's plot will dive deeper into the daily lives and experiences the monsters have themselves.

But wait, there's more! New types of creatures will also be joining in on the workplace fun. On a panel at the Annecy Animation Film Festival, Park announced he will provide the voice of Pete, a Logic Rock . . . whatever a Logic Rock is.

"The challenge has been that these characters don't only function according to the one thing they do professionally. The Logic Rock is filled with a lot of emotion and love that defies his nature," Kroll said at the Festival, not really making it any clearer what a Logic Rock is.

The panel also revealed two short clips of the series animated by the same team as "Big Mouth," one introducing the new world of monsters and the other from Big Mouth Season 5, where Nick (Kroll) reports to Human Resources the misery that the monsters have caused in his head.

The spinoff was originally announced at 2019's New York Comic-Con. Watch the animated announcement below: