"You can't even troll well": Marco Rubio brutally fact-checked by Alexander Vindman's wife

Rubio tweeted a report on the White House freezing military aid to Ukraine. It was labeled "nonsense" by Jen Psaki

By Bob Brigham
Published June 19, 2021 12:20PM (EDT)
Ranking member Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) questions witnesses during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on February 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. The hearing focused on the 2020 cyberattack that resulted in a series of data breaches within several agencies and departments in the U.S. federal government. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Ranking member Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) questions witnesses during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on February 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. The hearing focused on the 2020 cyberattack that resulted in a series of data breaches within several agencies and departments in the U.S. federal government. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., was hilariously shut down by the wife of retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness in Trump's first impeachment trial.

Rubio tweeted a Politico story on the White House freezing military aid to Ukraine that was labeled "nonsense" by press secretary Jen Psaki.

"Remember when freezing military aid to Ukraine was an impeachable offense?" Rubio asked.

But Rachel Vindman, co-host of The Suburban Women Problem podcast, offered a fact-check.

"Oh, no you don't. What was impeachable was the attempted extortion," she wrote.

"You're so bad at this; you can't even troll well," she added.

 


