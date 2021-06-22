Marco Rubio says "spicy" UFO details will become public: "Ain't no way that doesn't leak"

The Republican senator was just asked about the government's highly anticipated report on UFOs

By Bob Brigham
Published June 22, 2021 4:30AM (EDT)
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL (ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL (ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., was interviewed by TMZ about UFO's at Reagan National Airport on Monday.

The senator was asked about the government's highly anticipated report on UFOs.

"I think we'll have more information, but I think at the end, I don't think people should be expecting that's it's going to answer — there's going to be a lot of questions, even after it," he said.

"But for me, it's about treating this seriously," he said.

Rubio also said that if there was something "spicy" that was redacted in the report, "ain't no way that doesn't leak."

You can watch the video below via TMZ:


Bob Brigham

MORE FROM Bob Brigham

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Marco Rubio Politics Raw Story Republicans Ufos