Marco Rubio says "spicy" UFO details will become public: "Ain't no way that doesn't leak"

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., was interviewed by TMZ about UFO's at Reagan National Airport on Monday.

The senator was asked about the government's highly anticipated report on UFOs.

"I think we'll have more information, but I think at the end, I don't think people should be expecting that's it's going to answer — there's going to be a lot of questions, even after it," he said.

"But for me, it's about treating this seriously," he said.

Rubio also said that if there was something "spicy" that was redacted in the report, "ain't no way that doesn't leak."

