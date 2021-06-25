Trump Org. could be hit with criminal charges as soon as next week: report

Prosecutors in Manhattan have notified Donald Trump's lawyers that his family business could be slapped with criminal charges as soon as next week.

The indictment would cover fringe benefits provided to Trump Organization's chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and other company executives, including private school tuition for the CFO's grandchildren, apartment rents and car leases, several sources with knowledge of the case told the New York Times.

Prosecutors are investigating whether those perks were properly recorded in the company's books and whether taxes were paid on them, and Trump's lawyers met Thursday with senior prosecutors working for Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. in hopes of persuading them to drop the criminal case -- a routine development in white-collar criminal investigations.

Vance's office has been investigating Trump and his family business dealings for years.