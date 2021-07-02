Fox News host rips Kamala Harris for “toxic femininity” after disgruntled staffers come forward

Fox News host Jesse Watters attempted to bash Vice President Kamala Harris for "cackling like a wacko" Thursday, following a new Politico report that alleges Harris' office is rife with disgruntled employees who believe their work environment isn't healthy.

Watters, co-host of "The Five," took the news of chaos in Harris' office and ran with it, adding his own spin onto the story by arguing that the new claims stem from the vice president exuding what he called "toxic femininity."

"This isn't just, like, a low-level staffer that worked for Trump saying something that got overheard by Politico and sensationalized. This is 22 people talking to Politico, not a right-wing publication, so you know it's ten times worse than it actually is. It sounds like a jailbreak or a cry for help. People are leaving or have left," Watters said. "They're looking to get out of there, and it doesn't surprise me because the campaign imploded, and now the VP's office is imploding."

The Fox News host continued by taking potshots at Harris' laugh, billing it as "cackling."

"She is a very insecure person. She's riddled with insecurities, very defensive, and you see that when she's cackling like a wacko. But this is early for the disintegration of the VP's office. We're not even six months in," he added.

Politico's report, which was published on Wednesday night, cited a total of 22 former and current staffers who detailed a "tense and at times dour office atmosphere." One source extremely familiar with Harris' operations told the publication: "People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses, and it's an abusive environment," adding, "it's not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It's not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s***."

