Giada's produce-packed red, white and blue salad is perfect for the 4th — or any summer dinner

If you're looking for a salad that's perfect for celebrating the 4th — or any hot summer afternoon — check out Giada De Laurentiis' Red, White and Blue Salad.

Radicchio, crumbled gorgonzola picante and blueberry make up the "red, white and blue" elements of the salad, which is augmented with cucumber, frisee, red grapes and pistachio. "I love a salad that's loaded up with goodies, and this one definitely fits the bill!" De Laurentiis wrote of the recipe.

She continued: "With lightly pickled cucumbers, grapes, blueberries, pistachios and gorgonzola cheese, it's got a ton of amazing flavor going on."

What's great about this July 4th side though is that, despite all the "goodies," it's fresh and light enough that it will serve as a nice accompaniment to the holiday staples like cheeseburgers, hot dogs and mayonnaise-laden pasta and potato salads.

The most time-intensive element of the salad are the quick-pickled cucumbers, though most of that time is simply waiting for them to fully "pickle". After bringing vinegar, sugar, water and salt to a simmer, and then allowing it to cool, you'll pour the mixture over the cucumbers and allow them to rest for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, you can prepare the salad by tossing the produce with a simple vinaigrette, made with champagne vinegar, olive oil, salt and whole grain mustard. Drain the pickles and use them to top the salad, along with the pistachios and crumbled gorgonzola. Toss one last time and then serve.

The final result is sweet, sour, and refreshing. It also makes several hearty portions, making it perfect for family gatherings. Here are full details on making the recipe.