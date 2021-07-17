Goat cheese takes this spinach salad from plain-Jane to gourmet

We recommend slightly sweet Ruby Red grapefruit for this salad.

Recipe: Strawberry, Goat Cheese, and Almond Spinach Salad

Ingredients

1½ ounces goat cheese, crumbled (⅓ cup)

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 (3-inch) strip grapefruit zest plus 1½ tablespoons juice

1 shallot, minced

2 teaspoons sugar

1 (10-ounce) bag curly-leaf spinach, stemmed and torn into bite-size pieces

6 strawberries, hulled and sliced ¼ inch thick

¼ cup sliced almonds, toasted

Salt and pepper

Directions

1. Place goat cheese on plate and freeze until slightly firm, about 15 minutes.

2. Heat oil, zest, shallot, and sugar in Dutch oven over medium-low heat until shallot is softened, about 5 minutes. Remove pot from heat, discard zest, stir in grapefruit juice, and add spinach; cover, allowing spinach to steam until just beginning to wilt, about 30 seconds.

3. Transfer steamed spinach and hot dressing to large bowl. Add strawberries, almonds, and goat cheese and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Serve.





If you like this recipe as much as we do, check out "The Complete Salad Cookbook" by America's Test Kitchen.