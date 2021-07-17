MTG, Matt Gaetz scrambling after third venue pulls plug on duo's event: report

According to a report from Forbes, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) are once again seeking another venue to host their "America First" rally in California after a third location pulled the plug.

Last week a hotel in Laguna Beach canceled their far-right rally after the management learned who the main speakers would be.

On Friday, Forbes reports, "Raincross Hospitality, a private company that operates the Riverside Convention Center under contract with the city of Riverside, Calif., canceled on Gaetz and Greene."

On Saturday, their fall-back location in Anaheim also was canceled with Forbes reporting, "...the operators of the private Anaheim Event Center canceled the event on Saturday over 'public safety concerns' after 'conversation and consultation' with the city."

As for the Riverside cancellation, Gaby Plascencia, a nonpartisan member of the Riverside City Council issued a statement that explained, "Riverside is a diverse and inclusive community, so it is heartening to hear that this event will not move forward. I am disappointed we even got to this point, because these speakers are the antithesis of everything Riverside stands for."

