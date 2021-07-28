Early Tuesday, Bob Odenkirk, reportedly collapsed on the set of "Better Call Saul," the "Breaking Bad" prequel series, in New Mexico and was rushed to the hospital, according to TMZ.

[UPDATE] As of Wednesday afternoon, representatives for Odenkirk say he is in stable condition, and had suffered from a "heart-related incident."

TMZ sources said Odenkirk "went down," and was then surrounded by crew members who called for an ambulance. It's not yet clear what his condition is, or the cause of his collapse. Odenkirk was in New Mexico shooting AMC's "Better Call Saul," which is currently in post-production for its sixth and final season. In the beloved "Breaking Bad" prequel, he plays Saul Goodman, who eventually becomes the criminal defense attorney to Walter White (Bryan Cranston).

Odenkirk has already received an outpouring of support from celebrities including Michael McKean, who plays his onscreen brother Chuck on "Better Call Saul." In a tweet, McKean wrote, "Sending huge love to our [Odenkirk.] You got this, brother." David Cross, who worked with Odenkirk on the late '90s HBO sketch comedy series "Mr. Show with Bob and David," said in a tweet of Odenkirk, "He WILL get through this."

"Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, "Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you," and described feeling "anxious all morning."

TV personality Ben Mankiewicz tweeted out his support for Odenkirk, and added if "you've ever felt like an outsider excluded from something you wanted to be a part of, then you identify deeply with Bob Odenkirk."

Odenkirk has remained in the New Mexico hospital since he was checked in before noon on Tuesday. In his team's Wednesday statement, they thanked fans and supporters "for the outpouring of support... and ask for their privacy at this time," as well as the "doctors and nurses looking after [Odenkirk]."