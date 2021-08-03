Mike Lindell trolled by heckler, addressed as "marginally brain-addled corrupt goofball"

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, while on vacation with his family this past weekend, was trolled by a random passerby, who hurled a series of insults that did not seem to ruffle the tireless Donald Trump fan who has brought restful sleep to millions.

An account with the username @BillRobens posted the series of clips to Twitter, where he pretended to be a fervent supporter of Lindell and his 2020 election conspiracy theories.

"Love you, man, you're a true patriot," the heckler initially stated while Lindell was doing an online interview with frequent co-host Brannon Howse on his FrankSpeech website.

Lindell quickly responded, "I'm live on TV right now," while attempting to hush the troll.

Then the heckler offered Lindell a plateful of advice, not necessarily sincere in nature:

Don't let the libtards call you names. Don't let them call you an ethically dubious pillow pusher. Don't let them call you a marginally brain-addled corrupt goofball. You're doing great. Don't let them call you names, is what I'm saying. Be strong. Don't let them push you around or call you names like completely clueless crazy old man who believes everything he sees on the internet. Don't let them call you names. Stay strong, you're doing great, Love you, man.

Lindell declined to comment on the incident when asked by Salon.

This encounter came shortly after Lindell pulled all his MyPillow ads from Fox News after the conservative network declined to air a promotional ad for his upcoming "cyber symposium" event scheduled for next week in South Dakota. "I am pulling everything," Lindell told Salon last week. "Fox [News] denied the ad, and they based it on 'pending litigation.'"

You can watch the clips of Lindell's exchange with the heckler above.