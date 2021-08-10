"Jeopardy" host frontrunner Mike Richards responds to allegations while fans petition against him

Mike Richards, the frontrunner to replace the late, beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, is trying to set the record straight, but isn't doing himself any favors.

Richards, who is also the show's executive producer, has faced a slew of allegations that he mistreated workers while at "The Price is Right" in the 2010s. In an internal message to "Jeopardy!" staff sent Monday morning, Richards confirmed that he'd been offered the host role, though "no final decisions have been made. He also defended himself against recent unearthing of a past lawsuit against him, from a woman named Brandi Cochran who says Richard retaliated against her when she told him she was pregnant with twins.

Per Cochran's suit, filed in 2010, "Cochran revealed that she was carrying twins," and Richards "put his face in his hands. He asked her twice, in an annoyed tone, 'Twins? Are you serious? . . . You're serious?' After that, Cochran was booked to work less often and was repeatedly taken out of acts she would have appeared in before." The lawsuit was settled in 2016.

Another former "Price is Right" worker, model Lanisha Cole, also filed a suit in 2011, in which she alleged she was "wrongfully terminated, constantly humiliated and berated in front of her peers by Richards and an additional producer."

Pregnancy discrimination and workplace abuse of women have long been rampant in the entertainment industry, and only recently begun to be addressed by the rise of #MeToo a few years ago. Still, in Richards' Monday email, he told "Jeopardy!" staff he denied these claims:

I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on 'The Price is Right.' I know firsthand how special it is to be a parent. It is the most important thing in the world to me. I would not say anything to disrespect anyone's pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys.

As if news about Richards as the likely next host of "Jeopardy!" hadn't already been met with a lukewarm reception, particularly from fans who have long rooted for a charming celebrity host like LeVar Burton to take over, the resurfacing of allegations of mistreatment from Richards' past have been particularly disappointing. Trebek had suggested back in 2018 that he'd like to be replaced by Laura Coates, a Black woman.

While fans have campaigned for Burton's permanent installment at the "Jeopardy!" podium, even circulating a well-publicized petition, Richards has inspired the opposite reaction. In a Change.org petition started a week ago that has amassed over 1,000 signatures, the message is clear:

"'Jeopardy!' fans everywhere, our future is on the line. This is not a job, it's a tenure, and Mike Richards is reportedly the front runner to be the new permanent host of 'Jeopardy!' This is the entertainment equivalent of insider trading. In short, it's a crime."

Through the months-long guest-hosting runs on "Jeopardy!" since Trebek's death last November, while mourning Trebek's absence, many fans were excited about the opportunity to embrace more diversity on the show and someone who embodies the show's spirit of intellectualism and curiosity. Some of its most notable guest hosts have included Burton, Robin Roberts, even CNN's Anderson Cooper. Fox Sports host Joe Buck will host the show this week.

Through it all, Burton, who has been open about his interest in being named Trebek's successor, has been a decisive fan-favorite, and it's not difficult to see why. Last week, shortly after news that Richards would likely be the next host, Burton tweeted his gratitude to fans and the show: "I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I've won," he wrote. "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure."

Despite the controversy and, among some fans, disappointment in Richard's likely status as the next "Jeopardy!" host, there are as yet no signs he's going anywhere. According to CNN, Sony is expected to formally appoint a new host by September, when the show will begin production of its next season.