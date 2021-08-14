This magical basil cream sauce doesn't need any cream

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

Years ago, so they say, if a woman plopped a basil plant on her windowsill, it was a signal for her lover to come hither, the herbal precursor to texting "you up?" I'd like to think this summery pasta sauce has a similar effect.

It works with whatever shape you want — or whatever shape your special-someone wants — be that orecchiette or rigatoni, linguini or pappardelle, ramen or udon. This unabashedly green sauce charms everyone.

There are many basil cream sauces out there, and just about all of them include basil and cream. Also: onion, garlic, Parmesan, pine nuts, chicken broth, lemon, other herbs, and even bread crumbs.

This recipe includes the basil, yes, but none of the other ingredients. Not even the heavy cream (or light cream or half-and-half or milk). Instead, it ushers in something else, something just as satisfying and lip-smacking, yet also dairy-free—cashews.

Vegan cookbook author Gena Hamshaw calls cashew cream "one of the most powerful tools that any vegan home cook can have in his or her arsenal." I'd argue the same for any not-vegan home cook, too.

While other nut milks mandate lengthy soaking (who has the time?) and cheesecloth straining (who has the cheesecloth?), cashew cream couldn't care less. The nuts are soft enough that a 30-minute bath does the trick. And you don't need a fancy blender to yield something velvety enough to skip straining altogether.

It's a still-creamy, not-heavy, just-right backdrop for an obscene amount of greenery. Quickly blanched to set its color (we need that boiling water anyway for the pasta), then chucked into a blender, the basil is no longer an herby accent to a creamy sauce. It is the sauce.

With a very dry, very cold white wine — or bubbly, why not? — it's my idea of an ideal summer date night. Justin, are you reading this?

Recipe: Pasta With Basil Cashew Cream

Prep time : 35 minutes

Cook time : 15 minutes

Serves : 2 to 4

Ingredients:

1 cup (4 ounces) raw cashews

Kosher salt

2 3/4 cups packed basil leaves (2 ounces leaves, from 3 1/4 ounces basil), plus more for garnish if you'd like

8 ounces pasta, any shape

