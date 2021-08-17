Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is calling for President Biden's impeachment — again.

Greene said she asked her team to begin drafting articles of impeachment on Monday, blaming Biden for America "losing" the war in Afghanistan. She made the announcement on "War Room Pandemic," a show hosted by Steve Bannon on Real America's Voice, a far-right internet news network.

"I have my team right now working on Articles of Impeachment because I'm so disgusted with Joe Biden," Greene said. "I've already filled out one set of articles of impeachment, but his failure as a president is unspeakable."

Her comments came after Bannon asked if she agreed with Donald Trump's statement demanding Biden resign. Bannon, who worked as the White House Chief Strategist during the first seven months of the Trump Administration, even admitted that "it's a pretty big ask for a president to resign about something like this."

She then accused the Biden Administration of paying the Taliban "a vast sum of cash" not to shoot refugees at the airport in Kabul — a baseless claim that has yet to be verified by any government source.

"I wouldn't be surprised at all if they were paying the Taliban," Greene said. "After all, they're already paying them with weapons, vehicles, Blackhawk helicopters, because the Afghan Army is handing them over as fast as possible."

Greene compared the military's decision to leave armored vehicles behind to Democratic legislative attempts to ban assault weapons.

"I mean if you want to think about it — any time any Democrat ever speaks to America about gun control again, and they want to talk to you about your AR-15s, you tell them right now; how many weapons and how many semi-automatic weapons did you hand over to terrorists in Afghanistan, to the Taliban?, ISIS?, and possibly al-Qaida?" she said.

Greene is currently banned from Twitter for "spreading the truth" about vaccines, a move by Twitter that she equated to communism. She remains active on Telegram and Gettr, a pro-Trump social media platform launched by former Trump spokesperson Jason Miller.

The U.S. military resumed military flights to and from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul today. The Pentagon said it plans to accept 20,000 to 22,000 Special Immigrant Visa applicants in the coming days.

