Ex-Congressman shuts down Bill Maher's rant against vaccine booster shots on "Real Time"

Former Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) shut down Bill Maher after the HBO "Real Time" host complained about booster shots to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I mean, I don't want a booster," Maher said. "I never wanted the vaccine, I took one for the team."

"And by the way, do you know who doesn't get a lot of vaccines? Millennials. I know a lot of millennials," the 65-year-old host claimed. "Especially the twenty-year-olds, they don't want it, they don't think they need it, they're probably right. But I tell them, I didn't want it either, I took one for the team."

"But every eight months you're going to put this sh*t in me?" Maher asked. "I don't know about that."

"Maybe I don't need one," Maher pontificated. "I don't want a one-size fits all. My body may be different than you're body."

"Yeah, I lost you man," Rose said.

"That's crazy," he declared.

Watch: