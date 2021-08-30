Stephen Miller loses his cool during Fox News interview about Afghan refugees

Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller on Sunday called President Joe Biden "clinically insane" for allowing Afghan refugees to live in the United States.

Miller yelled at the current commander-in-chief throughout a Fox News interview after host Maria Bartiromo asked him about "refugees" that are being brought to the United States from Afghanistan.

"Your thoughts on this debacle?" Bartiromo prompted.

"This is a double Biden disaster," Miller said. "He got rid of the Trump plan, the Trump conditions-based plan. And now Afghanistan is a terror wonderland once again, with terrorists just running around doing whatever they want to do."

The former Trump adviser raised his voice as he talked about the people who are being evacuated from Afghanistan.

"Have we forgotten so quickly the 9/11 terrorists were granted visas by our State Department?" he shouted. "Have we forgotten so quickly that all that blood was shed because we weren't able to secure our own immigration system? Now we're going to repeat these mistakes again?"

Miller then falsely suggested that Biden was allowing "every person in the world who is living under Islamic theocracy" to move to the United States.

"How is that safe for us?" he exclaimed. "But this open-ended obligation to take up every one of the 40 million people who would prefer to live here than under Sharia law is clinically insane! And we will rue the day that we made that decision."

Watch the video below from Fox News: