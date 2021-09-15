Roger Stone served Jan. 6 lawsuit papers during live radio interview

Notorious GOP dirty-trickster and longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone had a radio interview interrupted by a process server.

Audio of the event was posted to Twitter by former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski.

"While Roger Stone was live on the air this morning with 'Real Talk 93.3' (St Louis) doing an interview about the 2024 election, he gets served by a process server with the January 6 lawsuit," he explained, while posting a clip from Joe Hoft's show.

Stone was answering a question about why he thinks it is "imperative" for Trump to run in 2024 when the interview was interrupted.

"Hold on a second, I have a process server at my front door about to serve me in the latest lawsuit," Stone said.

Stone said the papers were for a lawsuit in civil court in the District of Columbia.

"Alright, I have just been served in the January 6th lawsuit — live, right here on your radio show," Stone said. "This is a big, big stack of papers, which is good, because we're out of toilet paper."