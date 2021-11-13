MTG whines about being in Congress: "I don’t want to have anything to do with politics"

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday complained about having to work in the realm of politics, despite the fact that she chose to run for Congress.

While appearing on Steve Bannon's podcast, Greene lamented that too many Republicans in Congress were supposedly unwilling to do what she believes is necessary to stand up to President Joe Biden.

"The stupid Republicans that just won't push the line and won't cross the line and won't go far enough, because they're scared!" she fumed. "Because somebody might stand up and challenge them, or someone's going to write a bad news story, or simply whatever it may be!"

Greene went on to accuse Republicans of being weak later in the segment as well.

"It's not the Democrats that are screwing you, it's our own party," she lamented. "And that is what happened, just like you said, Steve, after the Tea Party wave back in 2009 and 2010, when we took over and things that were supposed to be better, the Republican Party turned around and failed us!"

Greene said that it was these failures that led her to run for Congress, even though she then said, "I don't want to have anything to do with politics."