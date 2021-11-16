Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday bragged about being unvaccinated during an appearance on Newsmax.

The congresswoman complained to Newsmax personality Chris Salcedo about being fined over sixty thousands dollars for refusing to comply with congressional pandemic procedures.

"She's fined me over $60,500 in mask fines. I refuse to wear a mask. And Chris, I have to tell you something else, I'm not vaccinated," Greene admitted.

Not only is Greene personally refusing the free, safe, and effective vaccines, but she is vowing to defend others who share her anti-science perspective.

"And I will be standing strong, standing up for the people across this country that refuse to get vaccinated," she vowed.