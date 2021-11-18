Rupert Murdoch says Trump needs to get over losing 2020 election: "The past is the past"

Right-wing media mogul Rupert Murdoch on Wednesday delivered a pointed message to former President Donald Trump over his obsession with relitigating the election he lost more than a year ago.

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reports that Murdoch addressed Trump's never-ending efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election during the annual meeting of stockholders for News Corp.

"The current American political debate is profound, whether about education or welfare or economic opportunity," Murdoch said. "It is crucial that conservatives play an active, forceful role in that debate, but that will not happen if President Trump stays focused on the past. The past is the past, and the country is now in a contest to define the future."

Despite Murdoch's pleas, however, Trump seems unlikely to end his obsession with the 2020 election, which he lost by more than 7 million votes in the popular vote and 74 votes in the electoral college.

On Tuesday evening, Trump gave an interview with top election conspiracy theorist and pillow magnate Mike Lindell in which he continued making false claims about Democrats stealing the election from him.