QAnon congressional candidate sets up Bitcoin fundraising operation that may be illegal

Ron Watkins, the longtime QAnon influencer who is now running for Congress in Arizona, has set up a fundraising operation that relies on cryptocurrency -- but one reporter thinks that Watkins may be running afoul of the law.

The Informant's Nick Martin writes on Twitter that Watkins this week started soliciting "no more than $2,000 worth of Bitcoin" in donations from his supporters.

As Martin writes, this is a legally dicey proposition.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"What he doesn't say is that the FEC prohibits anyone from donating more than $100 to a campaign when using Bitcoin," he explains, while adding that $2,000 in Bitcoin donations would be "20 times the FEC limit."

Watkins announced his campaign back in October with a bizarre video in which he invoked God in his decision to run while also doubling down on bogus conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

RELATED: Ron Watkins, who many speculate might be QAnon, eyes congressional run in Arizona

"I also want to emphasize that we must stay vigilant and keep up the pressure — both here in Arizona and throughout the country — to indict any and all criminals who have facilitated election fraud," Watkins said. "President Trump had his election stolen, not just in Arizona, but in other states, too."