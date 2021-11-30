Fox Nation host compares Dr. Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele

Fox Nation host Lara Logan on Monday compared Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, to Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor widely known for conducting inhumane experiments on prisoners in concentration camps during the Holocaust.

"This is what people say to me, that he doesn't represent science to them," Logan said of Fauci during a Fox News interview. "He represents Joseph Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps. And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this."

Asked about the Omicron variant by host Pete Hegseth, Logan said that "there is no justification for putting people out of their jobs or forcing vaccine mandates for a disease that ultimately is very treatable." So far, doctors across the globe have warned that there is not enough data to draw any strong conclusions about the virulence or transmissibility of the new variant.

"What is happening over time is that the entire response to COVID and everything that we were told about it from the beginning is being exposed. And it's falling apart," Logan added.

Logan's comment drew a wave of scorn and mockery from critics online.

"It's the first full day of Hanukkah, and Fox news host @laraloga just equated Dr. Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele," tweeted John Scott-Railton, Senior Researcher at Citizen Lab. "Is there no shame?"

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., called it "anti-Semitic to trivialize the Holocaust by making stupid ass comparisons."

"A doctor who makes recommendations on how to mitigate the COVID pandemic is not the same as a doctor who tortured Jews and administered gas in the systematic slaughter of Jews," Lieu added.

"Never forget that Lara Logan tanked her once-serious career in journalism by running actual fake news on 60 Minutes," echoed Huffington Post editor Andy Campbell. Back in 2013, long before her foray into conservative media, Logan was forced to take a leave of absence as a correspondent on CBS's "60 Minutes" show after admitting that a large swath of her reporting on the 2012 Benghazi attack was uncredible.

Last week, as cases of Omicron were first detected in South Africa, President Biden quickly banned travel to and from eight African countries, in a bid to buy the U.S. time for what will likely be a domestic outbreak. As of Tuesday, no U.S. cases have been detected, though Canadian officials confirmed that the virus has made its way to North America.

Globally, COVID-19 has taken the lives of roughly 5.2 million people, around 777,000 of which were from the U.S.