Excerpted from The Art of Cooking with Cannabis: CBD and THC-Infused Recipes from Across America by Tracey Medeiros (Skyhorse Publishing, May 2021).

With a sugary exterior and slightly chewy center, these cannabis-infused cookies will become one of your must-have treats!

Recipe: Chewy Gingersnap Cookies

Makes 20 cookies; 10 milligrams THC per cookie

Ingredients

11/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

5 tablespoons butter, divided

200 milligrams THC concentrate, or preferred dose

3 tablespoons molasses

2/3 cup sugar, plus 1/4 cup for rolling the cookies

1 egg

1/3 cup finely chopped crystallized ginger

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Set aside. In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, ground ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and salt. Set aside.

Melt 2 1/2 tablespoons butter, then add the concentrate and mix until completely incorporated. Soften the remaining 2 1/2 tablespoons butter and cream together in a stand mixer with the melted infused butter, molasses, and 2/3 cup sugar on medium speed until smooth and fluffy, about 10 minutes. Note:The mixture should double in volume. You may need to beat on high speed for the last 1 to 2 minutes to achieve that volume.

Add the egg and continue to cream on medium speed until combined well. Add the dry ingredients in batches and continue to mix on low speed until about 50 percent incorporated. While the mixer is running, slowly add the crystallized ginger and continue to mix until all the ingredients are fully incorporated. Do not overmix.

Place the remaining 1/4 cup of the sugar in a shallow dish. Divide the dough into 20 cookies; about 1 1/2 tablespoons of dough weighing 11/4 ounce each. Using your hands, roll the cookies into individual balls; then gently roll each cookie around in the dish with the sugar. Place on the prepared cookie sheets about 2 inches apart.

Bake until the tops of the cookies start to crack, about 12–14 minutes. Repeat with the remaining cookies.

Transfer to wire racks to cool.

If you like this recipe as much as we do, consider purchasing "The Art of Cooking with Cannabis: CBD and THC-Infused Recipes from Across America" by Tracey Medeiros (Skyhorse Publishing, May 2021).