Anti-vax GOP lawmaker who disappeared after getting COVID has died: report

An anti-vax GOP state lawmaker in Washington — who recently disappeared after being diagnosed with COVID — has died.

Sen. Doug Ericksen, a Republican from Whatcom County, passed away Friday at 52, according to a report from KOMO News.

"Please keep our family in your prayers and thank you for continuing to respect our privacy in this extremely difficult time," Ericksen's family said in a statement.

Ericksen reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 while in El Salvador last month. "He was taken to a hospital in Florida where it was reported that he was in stable condition and on the road to recovery," KOMO News reports.

However, last week, the Bellingham Herald reported that Ericksen hadn't been seen or heard from in three weeks — "leading to public speculation about his condition."

According to the Daily Beast, "Ericksen has been a vocal opponent of COVID restrictions and mandates, saying late last year he would introduce a bill opposing vaccine mandates. It's unknown if he was vaccinated."

